Hacker Scam 11/06/2018

There is a scam extortion email circulating around the

country claiming they have access to your account and

demanding bitcoin payment to avoid exposing your activity.

The hacker does NOT access your account. If you

feel more comfortable, you can change your email password.



Here is a detailed explanation of this fake email:

There have been many computer breakins around the

country (equifax, zippys, wells fargo etc..) that have

resulted in user's private information exposed to hackers

including email addresses and passwords. These hackers

are then able to break into your computer, plant a virus

and then send spam from your account. This can result in the

sending ability of your email being blocked by a security

progam on the email server. If your sending stops working, you may be a victim of this

hack. To restore sending service, you will need to run an anti-virus

program on your computer such as Norton, Mcaffe, AVG, Malwarebytes

or Panda as examples. Once the virus has been discovered and

removed, you will need to change your email password, both on

your computer and on the email server. Be sure to create a secure

password (at least 8 characters, one capital, one digit and a symbol

such as (@#%^!$)). You cannot use a previous password. You can call our Tech Support any time for help on this,

808 875-2535 Ext #1.

========================================================== Invoice Scam 03/06/2018

We have received reports of forged emails with different

maui.net addresses regarding unpaid invoices. These emails are

scams and not from us. Delete the email and do not click on the

attachment link, it is a virus. If you do click on the link,

you should run an antivirus scan of your computer. The only valid billing email address from Maui Net is accounting@maui.net

Also we never send out attachments with our emails. =================================================================

02/16/2018 - Logins to webmail will not accept an email address,

only the username. For example, you should NOT attempt to login

as "joe@maui.net". Just log in as "joe" at the Username field. If

you use the whole email address, the program will just blank

the fields and not complete the login.

We are using a new encrypted email server which displays the URL at the top of the page as https://1616255.svc.e1m.net/email/scripts...

This is to allow the SSL encryption to secure your login information.

==================================================

May 14, 2017

"WannaCrypt" RansomeWare for Windows

This virus has been circulating since May 12, 2017. It encrypts all the

files on your hard drive making them unusable. Then it displays a pop up

message demanding payment to de-encrypt them. It is not clear that they follow

1. Update your operating system from Microsoft which has a patch to fix this problem

2. Backup all your files to an external place (hard drive or cloud) before you get

attacked. Then, if you do get attacked, you can restore your files from the backup.

Important Notice Regarding Your Domain Name(s)

If you have received a notice from Maui Global Communications per ICANN to review and update your contact information for your domain. Please DO NOT DISREGARD, as this needs to be done each year to verify your domain name. When you receive the email please take these steps to verify and keep your domain current:

Please click on view contact data.

Review all contact information

For technical support, email us at: or call us at 875-2535 Option #1 from the menu.



Tech Support

Our Technical Support is open 24 hours a day 7 days a week 365 days a year. Call us at 875-2535, ext. 1

Maui Net has directed an enormous amount of resources to help protect our customers from Unsolicited Commercial Email.



